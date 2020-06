Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ice maker microwave

Great Location with private back yard and at end of cul de sac, Fresh inteior paint and in mint condition. Granite Counters in Kitchen and all baths, Tiled Flooring on main for easy maintenance- Black and Stainless Appliances remain including Ref.- 3 Bedrooms are up and....office, daytime nursery or play room for the kids on the main level Easy show...Vacant-Just call for showing