All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 548 N Fairfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
548 N Fairfield Dr
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

548 N Fairfield Dr

548 North Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

548 North Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently renovated beautiful home - Property Id: 211005

Recently renovated beautiful home in a very desirable area in Peachtree city. House is minutes away from shopping area. New kitchen appliances including dishwasher and cooking range/oven. 2 car garage. Beautiful back screened in porch. Must see! - Fayette County Schools

PEACHTREE CITY ELEMENTARY

BOOTH MIDDLE

MCINTOSH HIGH
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211005
Property Id 211005

(RLNE5493489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 548 N Fairfield Dr have any available units?
548 N Fairfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 548 N Fairfield Dr have?
Some of 548 N Fairfield Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 548 N Fairfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
548 N Fairfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 N Fairfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 548 N Fairfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 548 N Fairfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 548 N Fairfield Dr offers parking.
Does 548 N Fairfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 548 N Fairfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 N Fairfield Dr have a pool?
No, 548 N Fairfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 548 N Fairfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 548 N Fairfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 548 N Fairfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 548 N Fairfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 548 N Fairfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 548 N Fairfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University