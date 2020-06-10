548 N Fairfield Dr

548 North Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently renovated beautiful home - Property Id: 211005
Recently renovated beautiful home in a very desirable area in Peachtree city. House is minutes away from shopping area. New kitchen appliances including dishwasher and cooking range/oven. 2 car garage. Beautiful back screened in porch. Must see! - Fayette County Schools
PEACHTREE CITY ELEMENTARY
BOOTH MIDDLE
MCINTOSH HIGH Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211005 Property Id 211005
(RLNE5493489)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
