518 Longwood Ln
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:52 AM
518 Longwood Ln
518 Longwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
518 Longwood Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great split bedroom ranch! Family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Huge sunroom opens to patio area. Agent related to owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 518 Longwood Ln have any available units?
518 Longwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
Peachtree City, GA
.
What amenities does 518 Longwood Ln have?
Some of 518 Longwood Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 518 Longwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
518 Longwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Longwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 518 Longwood Ln is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Peachtree City
.
Does 518 Longwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 518 Longwood Ln offers parking.
Does 518 Longwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Longwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Longwood Ln have a pool?
No, 518 Longwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 518 Longwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 518 Longwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Longwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Longwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Longwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 Longwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
