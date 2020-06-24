All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated March 20 2019 at 1:15 AM

509 Waterwood Bend

509 Waterwood Bend · No Longer Available
Location

509 Waterwood Bend, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely home in the heart of Peachtree City. Easy access to all amenities by golf cart. Three bedrooms & 2 & 1/2 Baths. Separate living & dining rooms. Large family room, Eat in kitchen with granite counters. Large sun room over looks backyard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Waterwood Bend have any available units?
509 Waterwood Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 509 Waterwood Bend currently offering any rent specials?
509 Waterwood Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Waterwood Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Waterwood Bend is pet friendly.
Does 509 Waterwood Bend offer parking?
No, 509 Waterwood Bend does not offer parking.
Does 509 Waterwood Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Waterwood Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Waterwood Bend have a pool?
No, 509 Waterwood Bend does not have a pool.
Does 509 Waterwood Bend have accessible units?
No, 509 Waterwood Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Waterwood Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Waterwood Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Waterwood Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Waterwood Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
