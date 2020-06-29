All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 503 Waterwood Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
503 Waterwood Bend
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:55 PM

503 Waterwood Bend

503 Waterwood Bend · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

503 Waterwood Bend, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Heart of Peachtree City w/Award Winning Schools * Modern Renovation and Picture Perfect, this Ranch home is waiting for that perfectly particular tenant * Pristine, Clean, and move-in Ready * Kitchen is Open to Great Room w/Beautiful Granite countertops, Stainless Appliances, Pantry, New Cabinets * Vaulted Great Room w/Stone Fireplace * Master Bedroom w/Oversized Spa Shower, Double Vanity and Walk-in Closet * Full Laundry Room * Enjoy a Screened-in Porch with tree-buffer for a very Private Backyard * New Driveway and Pristine 2-Car Garage * Convenient to Hwy 54, Schools, Shopping and more'.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Waterwood Bend have any available units?
503 Waterwood Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 503 Waterwood Bend have?
Some of 503 Waterwood Bend's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Waterwood Bend currently offering any rent specials?
503 Waterwood Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Waterwood Bend pet-friendly?
No, 503 Waterwood Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 503 Waterwood Bend offer parking?
Yes, 503 Waterwood Bend offers parking.
Does 503 Waterwood Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Waterwood Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Waterwood Bend have a pool?
No, 503 Waterwood Bend does not have a pool.
Does 503 Waterwood Bend have accessible units?
No, 503 Waterwood Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Waterwood Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Waterwood Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Waterwood Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Waterwood Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University