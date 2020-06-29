503 Waterwood Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Heart of Peachtree City w/Award Winning Schools * Modern Renovation and Picture Perfect, this Ranch home is waiting for that perfectly particular tenant * Pristine, Clean, and move-in Ready * Kitchen is Open to Great Room w/Beautiful Granite countertops, Stainless Appliances, Pantry, New Cabinets * Vaulted Great Room w/Stone Fireplace * Master Bedroom w/Oversized Spa Shower, Double Vanity and Walk-in Closet * Full Laundry Room * Enjoy a Screened-in Porch with tree-buffer for a very Private Backyard * New Driveway and Pristine 2-Car Garage * Convenient to Hwy 54, Schools, Shopping and more'.