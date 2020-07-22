Rent Calculator
All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 43 Parkgate Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
43 Parkgate Ln
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
43 Parkgate Ln
43 Parkgate Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
1 Bedroom Apartments
3 Bedroom Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Location
43 Parkgate Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious California Contemporary. Vacant and ready for occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 43 Parkgate Ln have any available units?
43 Parkgate Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peachtree City, GA
.
Is 43 Parkgate Ln currently offering any rent specials?
43 Parkgate Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Parkgate Ln pet-friendly?
No, 43 Parkgate Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peachtree City
.
Does 43 Parkgate Ln offer parking?
Yes, 43 Parkgate Ln offers parking.
Does 43 Parkgate Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Parkgate Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Parkgate Ln have a pool?
No, 43 Parkgate Ln does not have a pool.
Does 43 Parkgate Ln have accessible units?
No, 43 Parkgate Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Parkgate Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Parkgate Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Parkgate Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Parkgate Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
