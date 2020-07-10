All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 423 Walnut Grove Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
423 Walnut Grove Road
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:34 PM

423 Walnut Grove Road

423 Walnut Grove Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

423 Walnut Grove Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming home in sought after McIntosh HS. Home is 5 Bedrooms with Master on the Main; Master Bathroom with separate tub and shower. 4 additional bedrooms and laundry room are on the second floor. Bright, open kitchen with granite countertops. Huge family room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, lots of natural light, and a door that leads to the backyard. Great location in Pinegate Neighborhood, easy access to Hwy 74. Wonderful outdoor living space with a fenced in yard, patio and pergola. Available to move in on 4/15/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Walnut Grove Road have any available units?
423 Walnut Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 423 Walnut Grove Road have?
Some of 423 Walnut Grove Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Walnut Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
423 Walnut Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Walnut Grove Road pet-friendly?
No, 423 Walnut Grove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 423 Walnut Grove Road offer parking?
No, 423 Walnut Grove Road does not offer parking.
Does 423 Walnut Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Walnut Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Walnut Grove Road have a pool?
No, 423 Walnut Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 423 Walnut Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 423 Walnut Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Walnut Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 Walnut Grove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Walnut Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Walnut Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City 3 Bedrooms
Peachtree City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University