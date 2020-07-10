423 Walnut Grove Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming home in sought after McIntosh HS. Home is 5 Bedrooms with Master on the Main; Master Bathroom with separate tub and shower. 4 additional bedrooms and laundry room are on the second floor. Bright, open kitchen with granite countertops. Huge family room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, lots of natural light, and a door that leads to the backyard. Great location in Pinegate Neighborhood, easy access to Hwy 74. Wonderful outdoor living space with a fenced in yard, patio and pergola. Available to move in on 4/15/2020.