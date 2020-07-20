PROCUREMENT ONLY: 404 Sherrels Ford- Traditional 2 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home on level lot located in Fairfield subdivision. Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping and schools. Golf cart path access. -
(RLNE2669572)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 404 Sherrels Ford have any available units?
404 Sherrels Ford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 404 Sherrels Ford have?
Some of 404 Sherrels Ford's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Sherrels Ford currently offering any rent specials?
404 Sherrels Ford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Sherrels Ford pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Sherrels Ford is pet friendly.
Does 404 Sherrels Ford offer parking?
Yes, 404 Sherrels Ford offers parking.
Does 404 Sherrels Ford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 Sherrels Ford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Sherrels Ford have a pool?
No, 404 Sherrels Ford does not have a pool.
Does 404 Sherrels Ford have accessible units?
No, 404 Sherrels Ford does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Sherrels Ford have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Sherrels Ford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Sherrels Ford have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Sherrels Ford does not have units with air conditioning.