Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

336 Welton Way: Recently renovated traditional style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on level lot in quiet cul-de-sac. Wooded private fenced in back yard with blueberry bushes. Bedrooms and full baths located upstairs with half bath on main. -



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3394767)