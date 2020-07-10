32 Prestwick Ct

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Fenced home in Peachtree City for only $1,595.00 per month. Great Schools, great location. Don't miss this house. Call Tim @ 678.712.4284 or visit www.homelinkpm.com for more details.