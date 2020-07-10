3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Fenced home in Peachtree City for only $1,595.00 per month. Great Schools, great location. Don't miss this house. Call Tim @ 678.712.4284 or visit www.homelinkpm.com for more details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 32 Prestwick Ct have any available units?
32 Prestwick Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 32 Prestwick Ct have?
Some of 32 Prestwick Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Prestwick Ct currently offering any rent specials?
32 Prestwick Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Prestwick Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Prestwick Ct is pet friendly.
Does 32 Prestwick Ct offer parking?
Yes, 32 Prestwick Ct offers parking.
Does 32 Prestwick Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Prestwick Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Prestwick Ct have a pool?
No, 32 Prestwick Ct does not have a pool.
Does 32 Prestwick Ct have accessible units?
No, 32 Prestwick Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Prestwick Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Prestwick Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Prestwick Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Prestwick Ct has units with air conditioning.
