Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:43 AM

32 Prestwick Ct

32 Prestwick Court · No Longer Available
Location

32 Prestwick Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Fenced home in Peachtree City for only $1,595.00 per month. Great Schools, great location. Don't miss this house. Call Tim @ 678.712.4284 or visit www.homelinkpm.com for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

