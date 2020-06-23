Rent Calculator
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
310 Park Leaf
310 Park Leaf
310 Park Leaf
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
310 Park Leaf, Peachtree City, GA 30269
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
310 Park Leaf Available 01/11/20 310 Park Leaf: Recently renovated 3 bd 2.5 bath 2 story home on wooded lot in Cul-de-sac. 1 car attached garage and fireplace. -
(RLNE2623998)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 310 Park Leaf have any available units?
310 Park Leaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peachtree City, GA
.
What amenities does 310 Park Leaf have?
Some of 310 Park Leaf's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 310 Park Leaf currently offering any rent specials?
310 Park Leaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Park Leaf pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Park Leaf is pet friendly.
Does 310 Park Leaf offer parking?
Yes, 310 Park Leaf offers parking.
Does 310 Park Leaf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Park Leaf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Park Leaf have a pool?
No, 310 Park Leaf does not have a pool.
Does 310 Park Leaf have accessible units?
No, 310 Park Leaf does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Park Leaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Park Leaf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Park Leaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Park Leaf does not have units with air conditioning.
