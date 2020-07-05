All apartments in Peachtree City
244 Terrane Rdg

244 Terrane Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

244 Terrane Ridge, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
volleyball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
volleyball court
Peachtree City Gem located in sought after Planterra Ridge with tons of benefits. Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with tons of extras. This lovely home includes a master on the main, Stainless steel appliances, lovely fireplace, large pantry, and a fenced yard for your pets. Access to the golf cart trail system and close to shops and restaurants. Lawncare is included and you have the full benefits of all HOA amenities included in your rental price. HOA amenities include Pavilion with restrooms, Large Pool & Baby Pool, Playground, Basketball Court, Volleyball Court, Tot Lot. Line Creek Nature Trail Access and Lake McIntosh Access. This home is located in one of the best areas of Peachtree City. You don't want to miss this opportunity!

Great award-winning Schools - Huddleston Elementary, Booth Middle and Mcintosh High school

The tenant must obtain renters liability insurance prior to occupying the home.

Upon notification of approval, the reservation fee must be paid and possession of the property must be taken within 30 days of the approval date. The property will continue to be advertised and additional applications will be accepted until a reservation fee is submitted to our office. The reservation fee will be used for the First Full Month's rent.

PLEASE NOTE: The property will be leased to the first approved applicant that submits the reservation fee.
If Approved, a Security Deposit equal to one months rent and a Move-In fee of $250.00 will be due in our office prior to move in.

PMI Georgia approves rental applications based on a scoring system that includes verification of employment, NET income, rental history, criminal background check, credit check and debt to income ratio. Everyone who will occupy the home over the age of 18 must complete a rental application.

TO QUALIFY YOU MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
**Employed in Georgia and able to provide proof of income for the last 30 days. Pay-stubs are acceptable proof of income. Bank statements are not accepted for proof of income. Self-employed applicants must submit recent Tax returns.
**Monthly income must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
**Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.

**The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
**Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic denial of your application
*****All applicants MUST upload a picture ID and proof of income or your application will be considered incomplete.

The application fee is $65.00 per applicant. Please note that a $5 convenience fee will be charged in addition for completing the application online.

*****Self Showing Instructions*****
PMI Georgia Automated Showings & Property Info
Tel: (678) 916-9469

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Terrane Rdg have any available units?
244 Terrane Rdg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 244 Terrane Rdg have?
Some of 244 Terrane Rdg's amenities include stainless steel, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Terrane Rdg currently offering any rent specials?
244 Terrane Rdg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Terrane Rdg pet-friendly?
No, 244 Terrane Rdg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 244 Terrane Rdg offer parking?
No, 244 Terrane Rdg does not offer parking.
Does 244 Terrane Rdg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Terrane Rdg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Terrane Rdg have a pool?
Yes, 244 Terrane Rdg has a pool.
Does 244 Terrane Rdg have accessible units?
No, 244 Terrane Rdg does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Terrane Rdg have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Terrane Rdg does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Terrane Rdg have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 Terrane Rdg does not have units with air conditioning.

