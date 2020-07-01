Great location. Adorable 3/2 ranch in Lake Peachtree community. Updated kitchen with granite. Appliances included, washer/dryer negotiable. Easy access to cart paths, parks and library. Agent is related to landlord. Home is available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 234 Cedar Dr have any available units?
234 Cedar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 234 Cedar Dr have?
Some of 234 Cedar Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Cedar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
234 Cedar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.