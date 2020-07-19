Rent Calculator
Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:06 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
231 Cedar Dr
231 Cedar Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Peachtree City
1 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
231 Cedar Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location location!, sought after PTC, large deck, large bedrooms, 3 bed, 2 bath, finished basement room/possible 4th bed, bsmt w/storage, 1 car garage, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 231 Cedar Dr have any available units?
231 Cedar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peachtree City, GA
.
Is 231 Cedar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
231 Cedar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Cedar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 231 Cedar Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peachtree City
.
Does 231 Cedar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 231 Cedar Dr offers parking.
Does 231 Cedar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Cedar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Cedar Dr have a pool?
No, 231 Cedar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 231 Cedar Dr have accessible units?
No, 231 Cedar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Cedar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Cedar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Cedar Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Cedar Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
