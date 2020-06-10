All apartments in Peachtree City
Peachtree City, GA
219 Independence Ln
219 Independence Ln

219 Independence Lane · (408) 782-4663
Peachtree City
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

219 Independence Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2865 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Don't miss the 3D Virtual Tour! Available on 08/01/2020. Well maintained, brick front, 4 bedroom house in sought after Centennial subdivision in Peachtree City. Pristine condition - solid hardwood floor on the first level, granite kitchen counter top with abundance of cabinet space. Bright and open breakfast area. Family room offers built-in bookshelves and fireplace. Large owner suite and bath with tile, large tub and separate glass/tile shower, double vanities. Over sized master bedroom with two walk-in closets. 3 additional bedroom on the second level with huge living room. 2 car garage and leveled fenced in back yard. Washer/drying included. Neighborhood pool, tennis court access. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Independence Ln have any available units?
219 Independence Ln has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 219 Independence Ln have?
Some of 219 Independence Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Independence Ln currently offering any rent specials?
219 Independence Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Independence Ln pet-friendly?
No, 219 Independence Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 219 Independence Ln offer parking?
Yes, 219 Independence Ln does offer parking.
Does 219 Independence Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Independence Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Independence Ln have a pool?
Yes, 219 Independence Ln has a pool.
Does 219 Independence Ln have accessible units?
No, 219 Independence Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Independence Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Independence Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Independence Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Independence Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
