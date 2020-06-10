219 Independence Ln

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Don't miss the 3D Virtual Tour! Available on 08/01/2020. Well maintained, brick front, 4 bedroom house in sought after Centennial subdivision in Peachtree City. Pristine condition - solid hardwood floor on the first level, granite kitchen counter top with abundance of cabinet space. Bright and open breakfast area. Family room offers built-in bookshelves and fireplace. Large owner suite and bath with tile, large tub and separate glass/tile shower, double vanities. Over sized master bedroom with two walk-in closets. 3 additional bedroom on the second level with huge living room. 2 car garage and leveled fenced in back yard. Washer/drying included. Neighborhood pool, tennis court access. No pets allowed.