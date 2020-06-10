219 Independence Ln

Amenities
Don't miss the 3D Virtual Tour! Available on 08/01/2020. Well maintained, brick front, 4 bedroom house in sought after Centennial subdivision in Peachtree City. Pristine condition - solid hardwood floor on the first level, granite kitchen counter top with abundance of cabinet space. Bright and open breakfast area. Family room offers built-in bookshelves and fireplace. Large owner suite and bath with tile, large tub and separate glass/tile shower, double vanities. Over sized master bedroom with two walk-in closets. 3 additional bedroom on the second level with huge living room. 2 car garage and leveled fenced in back yard. Washer/drying included. Neighborhood pool, tennis court access. No pets allowed.