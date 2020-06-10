All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

216 Lenox Drive

Location

216 Lenox Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Procurement only- 216 Lenox Drive: Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom traditional style home in Peachtree City with hardwood floors and private back yard. New carpet and paint as of April 2018! Convenient to hwy 85 access. -

(RLNE2281342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Lenox Drive have any available units?
216 Lenox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 216 Lenox Drive have?
Some of 216 Lenox Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Lenox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
216 Lenox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Lenox Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Lenox Drive is pet friendly.
Does 216 Lenox Drive offer parking?
Yes, 216 Lenox Drive offers parking.
Does 216 Lenox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Lenox Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Lenox Drive have a pool?
No, 216 Lenox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 216 Lenox Drive have accessible units?
No, 216 Lenox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Lenox Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Lenox Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Lenox Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Lenox Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
