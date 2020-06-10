Procurement only-215 Christina Court: RECENTLY RENOVATED!!! Move-in ready traditional style 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on level lot in Blueberry Hill Subdivision. New paint and Carpet! 2 fireplaces! Close to shopping and restaurants. Trash pick up included! -
(RLNE4850814)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 Christina Court have any available units?
215 Christina Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 215 Christina Court have?
Some of 215 Christina Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Christina Court currently offering any rent specials?
215 Christina Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Christina Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Christina Court is pet friendly.
Does 215 Christina Court offer parking?
No, 215 Christina Court does not offer parking.
Does 215 Christina Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Christina Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Christina Court have a pool?
No, 215 Christina Court does not have a pool.
Does 215 Christina Court have accessible units?
No, 215 Christina Court does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Christina Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Christina Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Christina Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Christina Court does not have units with air conditioning.