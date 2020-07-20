Rent Calculator
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
214 Turnbridge Circle
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
214 Turnbridge Circle
214 Turnbridge Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
214 Turnbridge Circle, Peachtree City, GA 30269
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
214 Turnbridge Circle: Spacious 3 BR/2.5 BA Home In Peachtree City. Master on main and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Close to Shopping. Fayette County Schools. Golf Cart Path Accessible. -
(RLNE2505257)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 214 Turnbridge Circle have any available units?
214 Turnbridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peachtree City, GA
.
What amenities does 214 Turnbridge Circle have?
Some of 214 Turnbridge Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 214 Turnbridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
214 Turnbridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Turnbridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Turnbridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 214 Turnbridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 214 Turnbridge Circle offers parking.
Does 214 Turnbridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 Turnbridge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Turnbridge Circle have a pool?
No, 214 Turnbridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 214 Turnbridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 214 Turnbridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Turnbridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Turnbridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Turnbridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Turnbridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
