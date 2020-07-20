213 Ruskin Rd

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION...!!! PEACHTREE CITY RANCH IN A CUL-DE-SAC.. GREAT LEASE OPPORTUNITY. 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH DOUBLE SIDED FIREPLACE LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD...CLOSE TO EVERYTHING PEACHTREE CITY HAS TO OFFER!! CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE VIEWING. WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY 7-1-19 CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
