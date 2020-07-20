All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 213 Ruskin Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
213 Ruskin Rd
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:16 PM

213 Ruskin Rd

213 Ruskin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

213 Ruskin Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

garage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION...!!! PEACHTREE CITY RANCH IN A CUL-DE-SAC.. GREAT LEASE OPPORTUNITY. 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH DOUBLE SIDED FIREPLACE LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD...CLOSE TO EVERYTHING PEACHTREE CITY HAS TO OFFER!! CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE VIEWING. WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY 7-1-19 CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Ruskin Rd have any available units?
213 Ruskin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 213 Ruskin Rd have?
Some of 213 Ruskin Rd's amenities include garage, fireplace, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Ruskin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
213 Ruskin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Ruskin Rd pet-friendly?
No, 213 Ruskin Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 213 Ruskin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 213 Ruskin Rd offers parking.
Does 213 Ruskin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Ruskin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Ruskin Rd have a pool?
No, 213 Ruskin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 213 Ruskin Rd have accessible units?
No, 213 Ruskin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Ruskin Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Ruskin Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Ruskin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Ruskin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City 3 Bedrooms
Peachtree City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GANorcross, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
Cartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University