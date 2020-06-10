Great all brick 3 Bedroom/2 Bath ranch in the heart of Peachtree City! Cozy family room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with large walk in pantry/laundry room!! Great backyard perfect for outdoor entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 213 Meadow Run have any available units?
213 Meadow Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 213 Meadow Run have?
Some of 213 Meadow Run's amenities include on-site laundry, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Meadow Run currently offering any rent specials?
213 Meadow Run is not currently offering any rent specials.