Peachtree City, GA
213 Meadow Run
Last updated January 11 2020 at 2:37 PM

213 Meadow Run

213 Meadow Run · No Longer Available
Location

213 Meadow Run, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

on-site laundry
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great all brick 3 Bedroom/2 Bath ranch in the heart of Peachtree City! Cozy family room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with large walk in pantry/laundry room!! Great backyard perfect for outdoor entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Meadow Run have any available units?
213 Meadow Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 213 Meadow Run have?
Some of 213 Meadow Run's amenities include on-site laundry, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Meadow Run currently offering any rent specials?
213 Meadow Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Meadow Run pet-friendly?
No, 213 Meadow Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 213 Meadow Run offer parking?
No, 213 Meadow Run does not offer parking.
Does 213 Meadow Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Meadow Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Meadow Run have a pool?
No, 213 Meadow Run does not have a pool.
Does 213 Meadow Run have accessible units?
No, 213 Meadow Run does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Meadow Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Meadow Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Meadow Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Meadow Run does not have units with air conditioning.

