212 Preston Cir

You'll LOVE this Great Ranch Style family home in MINT CONDITION featuring SPLIT Bedroom plan with 3 Bedrm & 2 Baths w/GRANITE COUNTERS--Formal Dining + Sep Breakfast Area-Kitchen has ample counter space with GRANITE and STAINLESS APPL Including Refrigerator-Family with F'Plc & Beautiful Wood Type Flooring thruout Home-Window Treatments remain and OWNER Pays for SECURITY SYSTEM-Private fenced Backyard with Deck perfect for outdoor Grilling and Relaxing---Prime Location on North Side of PTC across from Delta Cr Union-Cart paths lead to all shopping and Restaurants and in walking distance of PTC Elem School-Easy access to Hwy 74 leading to Atlanta and Airport-mint condition. DON'T MISS THIS ONE *Call agent for Appointment to Show
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
