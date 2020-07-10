212 Preston Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

You'll LOVE this Great Ranch Style family home in MINT CONDITION featuring SPLIT Bedroom plan with 3 Bedrm & 2 Baths w/GRANITE COUNTERS--Formal Dining + Sep Breakfast Area-Kitchen has ample counter space with GRANITE and STAINLESS APPL Including Refrigerator-Family with F'Plc & Beautiful Wood Type Flooring thruout Home-Window Treatments remain and OWNER Pays for SECURITY SYSTEM-Private fenced Backyard with Deck perfect for outdoor Grilling and Relaxing---Prime Location on North Side of PTC across from Delta Cr Union-Cart paths lead to all shopping and Restaurants and in walking distance of PTC Elem School-Easy access to Hwy 74 leading to Atlanta and Airport-mint condition. DON'T MISS THIS ONE *Call agent for Appointment to Show