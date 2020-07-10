All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 212 Preston Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
212 Preston Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

212 Preston Cir

212 Preston Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

212 Preston Circle, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
You'll LOVE this Great Ranch Style family home in MINT CONDITION featuring SPLIT Bedroom plan with 3 Bedrm & 2 Baths w/GRANITE COUNTERS--Formal Dining + Sep Breakfast Area-Kitchen has ample counter space with GRANITE and STAINLESS APPL Including Refrigerator-Family with F'Plc & Beautiful Wood Type Flooring thruout Home-Window Treatments remain and OWNER Pays for SECURITY SYSTEM-Private fenced Backyard with Deck perfect for outdoor Grilling and Relaxing---Prime Location on North Side of PTC across from Delta Cr Union-Cart paths lead to all shopping and Restaurants and in walking distance of PTC Elem School-Easy access to Hwy 74 leading to Atlanta and Airport-mint condition. DON'T MISS THIS ONE *Call agent for Appointment to Show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Preston Cir have any available units?
212 Preston Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 212 Preston Cir have?
Some of 212 Preston Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Preston Cir currently offering any rent specials?
212 Preston Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Preston Cir pet-friendly?
No, 212 Preston Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 212 Preston Cir offer parking?
Yes, 212 Preston Cir offers parking.
Does 212 Preston Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Preston Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Preston Cir have a pool?
No, 212 Preston Cir does not have a pool.
Does 212 Preston Cir have accessible units?
No, 212 Preston Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Preston Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Preston Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Preston Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Preston Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City 3 Bedrooms
Peachtree City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University