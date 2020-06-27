Rent Calculator
All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 208 Copperplate.
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
208 Copperplate
Last updated July 14 2019 at 11:18 AM
1 of 1
208 Copperplate
208 Copperplate Lane
·
No Longer Available
Peachtree City
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location
208 Copperplate Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269
Amenities
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This adorable home will be ready August 20th, walking distance to Braelinn Golf Course and pool. Yard is fully fenced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 Copperplate have any available units?
208 Copperplate doesn't have any available units at this time.
Peachtree City, GA
.
Is 208 Copperplate currently offering any rent specials?
208 Copperplate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Copperplate pet-friendly?
No, 208 Copperplate is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Peachtree City
.
Does 208 Copperplate offer parking?
Yes, 208 Copperplate offers parking.
Does 208 Copperplate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Copperplate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Copperplate have a pool?
Yes, 208 Copperplate has a pool.
Does 208 Copperplate have accessible units?
No, 208 Copperplate does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Copperplate have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Copperplate does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Copperplate have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Copperplate does not have units with air conditioning.
