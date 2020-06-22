207 Waterwood Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available now. Furnished with all utilities included in this fabulous renovated kitchen and remodeled upgraded bathrooms. New hardwood floors. Gorgeous great room with large island and open concept. New carpet in bedrooms. Separate living room and home office area. Fenced in backyard with container gardening. Incredible opportunity in the heart of Peachtree City. Completely furnished and all utilities included - water, electric, internet and optional gas fireplace. In between homes or trying to settle into the community? This is the rental property for you.