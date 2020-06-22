All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated March 20 2020 at 4:28 AM

207 Waterwood Bend

207 Waterwood Bend · No Longer Available
Location

207 Waterwood Bend, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available now. Furnished with all utilities included in this fabulous renovated kitchen and remodeled upgraded bathrooms. New hardwood floors. Gorgeous great room with large island and open concept. New carpet in bedrooms. Separate living room and home office area. Fenced in backyard with container gardening. Incredible opportunity in the heart of Peachtree City. Completely furnished and all utilities included - water, electric, internet and optional gas fireplace. In between homes or trying to settle into the community? This is the rental property for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Waterwood Bend have any available units?
207 Waterwood Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 207 Waterwood Bend have?
Some of 207 Waterwood Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Waterwood Bend currently offering any rent specials?
207 Waterwood Bend isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Waterwood Bend pet-friendly?
No, 207 Waterwood Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 207 Waterwood Bend offer parking?
Yes, 207 Waterwood Bend does offer parking.
Does 207 Waterwood Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Waterwood Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Waterwood Bend have a pool?
No, 207 Waterwood Bend does not have a pool.
Does 207 Waterwood Bend have accessible units?
No, 207 Waterwood Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Waterwood Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Waterwood Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Waterwood Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Waterwood Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
