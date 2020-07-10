All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

206 Preston Cir

206 Preston Circle · No Longer Available
Location

206 Preston Circle, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great well maintained property located near hwy74 North for easy commute to Downtown Atlanta or Airport-Cart Paths in Subdivision lead to miles of paths for Access to Elem School and to Hwy 74 Bridge Crossing for quick golf cart trip to Wal-Mart-Home Depot-Aldi's-Restaurants-Library-Shopping, Aquatic Center and more--Split Bedroom plan with Nice Size Master w/Walk-In Closet-All Appliances are furnished including Washer and Dryer-Elec Gar Opener-Vaulted Family Rm opens to Private Back Patio perfect for outdoor evenings and Grilling- Fenced Back Yard (No Pets) and (No Smoking) yes...LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED IN RENT and CREDIT REPORT required- YOU'LL LOVE PEACHTREE CITY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Preston Cir have any available units?
206 Preston Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 206 Preston Cir have?
Some of 206 Preston Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Preston Cir currently offering any rent specials?
206 Preston Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Preston Cir pet-friendly?
No, 206 Preston Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 206 Preston Cir offer parking?
Yes, 206 Preston Cir offers parking.
Does 206 Preston Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Preston Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Preston Cir have a pool?
No, 206 Preston Cir does not have a pool.
Does 206 Preston Cir have accessible units?
No, 206 Preston Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Preston Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Preston Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Preston Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Preston Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

