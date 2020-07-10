206 Preston Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Great well maintained property located near hwy74 North for easy commute to Downtown Atlanta or Airport-Cart Paths in Subdivision lead to miles of paths for Access to Elem School and to Hwy 74 Bridge Crossing for quick golf cart trip to Wal-Mart-Home Depot-Aldi's-Restaurants-Library-Shopping, Aquatic Center and more--Split Bedroom plan with Nice Size Master w/Walk-In Closet-All Appliances are furnished including Washer and Dryer-Elec Gar Opener-Vaulted Family Rm opens to Private Back Patio perfect for outdoor evenings and Grilling- Fenced Back Yard (No Pets) and (No Smoking) yes...LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED IN RENT and CREDIT REPORT required- YOU'LL LOVE PEACHTREE CITY