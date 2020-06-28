205 Calgary Dr

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely and well maintained home with beautiful views over looking 18 hole Braelinn Golf Course. LOTS OF HARDWOOD ON MAIN LEVEL- Formal Living and Dining plus Large Family off of Kitchen. Great kitchen with Granite Counters and appliances furnished plus breakfast area overlooking Golf Course. MASTER ON MAIN with spacious bath featuring dual Vanities, Garden Tub and Sep Shower- All upstairs bedrooms are spacious with one as a bonus (with closet) Oh YES! Lawn Service is INCLUDED. Credit report required!