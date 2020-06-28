All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:40 PM

205 Calgary Dr

205 Calgary Drive
Location

205 Calgary Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
bathtub
Lovely and well maintained home with beautiful views over looking 18 hole Braelinn Golf Course. LOTS OF HARDWOOD ON MAIN LEVEL- Formal Living and Dining plus Large Family off of Kitchen. Great kitchen with Granite Counters and appliances furnished plus breakfast area overlooking Golf Course. MASTER ON MAIN with spacious bath featuring dual Vanities, Garden Tub and Sep Shower- All upstairs bedrooms are spacious with one as a bonus (with closet) Oh YES! Lawn Service is INCLUDED. Credit report required!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Calgary Dr have any available units?
205 Calgary Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 205 Calgary Dr have?
Some of 205 Calgary Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Calgary Dr currently offering any rent specials?
205 Calgary Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Calgary Dr pet-friendly?
No, 205 Calgary Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 205 Calgary Dr offer parking?
Yes, 205 Calgary Dr offers parking.
Does 205 Calgary Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Calgary Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Calgary Dr have a pool?
No, 205 Calgary Dr does not have a pool.
Does 205 Calgary Dr have accessible units?
No, 205 Calgary Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Calgary Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Calgary Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Calgary Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Calgary Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
