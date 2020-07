Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Adorable updated ranch in the heart of Peachtree City. All new paint and flooring, and new HVAC. Walk right down the street to Huddleston Pond. Three bedrooms and two baths, open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. So much sunlight! Gorgeous remodeled master bath! Gorgeous NEW fenced in back yard. Your going to fall in love with this cozy home! Refrigerator and washer and dryer included as a courtesy.