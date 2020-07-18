All apartments in Peachtree City
144 Braelinn Ct.
Peachtree City, GA
144 Braelinn Ct
144 Braelinn Ct

144 Braelin Court · (770) 486-5242
Location

144 Braelin Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
New Pictures coming! Nice PTC rental with great floor plan. Avail now! Excellent location, close to Braelinn Shopping Center, 3 Ponds / Luther Glass Park & with access to all cart paths, Lake Peachtree & Amphitheater etc. 3 upstairs BRs, including larger master with walk-in closet, ceiling fan, garden tub & separate shower. Main floor has separate DR that is open to spacious family room with fireplace. Eat-in kitchen has range & DW & convenient mud room/ laundry. 1 car garage with auto opener & cul de sac lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 144 Braelinn Ct have any available units?
144 Braelinn Ct has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 144 Braelinn Ct have?
Some of 144 Braelinn Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Braelinn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
144 Braelinn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Braelinn Ct pet-friendly?
No, 144 Braelinn Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 144 Braelinn Ct offer parking?
Yes, 144 Braelinn Ct offers parking.
Does 144 Braelinn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Braelinn Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Braelinn Ct have a pool?
No, 144 Braelinn Ct does not have a pool.
Does 144 Braelinn Ct have accessible units?
No, 144 Braelinn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Braelinn Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 Braelinn Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Braelinn Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Braelinn Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

