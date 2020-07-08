All apartments in Peachtree City
1402 Creston Hill
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:18 AM

1402 Creston Hill

1402 Criston Hill · No Longer Available
Peachtree City
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

1402 Criston Hill, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely Gorgeous Executive Rental in Peachtree City's Kedron Hills! Located on a quiet cul de sac this 5Bedrooms/4.5 baths beauty is on a full finished basement. Immaculate and 100% updated! Main level living includes a two story family room with floor to ceiling fireplace, recently renovated kitchen, huge walk-in pantry, office, dining room, dual staircases and hardwood floors. Upper level includes spacious master suite with totally updated master bath, large master closet, guest bedroom with its own full bath. Two other bedrooms with jack and jill vanities. Finished terrace features a separate den, playroom, workout room and lots of additional storage space. Three car garage. One acre lot is beautifully landscaped. Kedron Hills amenities include pool, basketball court and access to over 100+ miles of Peachtree City golf cart paths. Lawncare and pest control included. Close to I-85, Atlanta Airport and Pinewood Studios. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Creston Hill have any available units?
1402 Creston Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 1402 Creston Hill have?
Some of 1402 Creston Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Creston Hill currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Creston Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Creston Hill pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Creston Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 1402 Creston Hill offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Creston Hill offers parking.
Does 1402 Creston Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Creston Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Creston Hill have a pool?
Yes, 1402 Creston Hill has a pool.
Does 1402 Creston Hill have accessible units?
No, 1402 Creston Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Creston Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Creston Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Creston Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 Creston Hill does not have units with air conditioning.

