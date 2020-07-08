1402 Creston Hill

Amenities

Absolutely Gorgeous Executive Rental in Peachtree City's Kedron Hills! Located on a quiet cul de sac this 5Bedrooms/4.5 baths beauty is on a full finished basement. Immaculate and 100% updated! Main level living includes a two story family room with floor to ceiling fireplace, recently renovated kitchen, huge walk-in pantry, office, dining room, dual staircases and hardwood floors. Upper level includes spacious master suite with totally updated master bath, large master closet, guest bedroom with its own full bath. Two other bedrooms with jack and jill vanities. Finished terrace features a separate den, playroom, workout room and lots of additional storage space. Three car garage. One acre lot is beautifully landscaped. Kedron Hills amenities include pool, basketball court and access to over 100+ miles of Peachtree City golf cart paths. Lawncare and pest control included. Close to I-85, Atlanta Airport and Pinewood Studios. MUST SEE!