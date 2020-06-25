Great location & Great schools! Ready for move June 2019. Master on main, two bedrooms plus bonus with large closet area upstairs. Updated kitchen and baths. Currently tenant occupied. Agent related to owner
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 124 Summer Brooke have any available units?
124 Summer Brooke doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 124 Summer Brooke have?
Some of 124 Summer Brooke's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Summer Brooke currently offering any rent specials?
124 Summer Brooke is not currently offering any rent specials.