All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 124 Summer Brooke.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
124 Summer Brooke
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:21 PM

124 Summer Brooke

124 Summer Brooke · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

124 Summer Brooke, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location & Great schools! Ready for move June 2019. Master on main, two bedrooms plus bonus with large closet area upstairs. Updated kitchen and baths. Currently tenant occupied. Agent related to owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Summer Brooke have any available units?
124 Summer Brooke doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 124 Summer Brooke have?
Some of 124 Summer Brooke's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Summer Brooke currently offering any rent specials?
124 Summer Brooke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Summer Brooke pet-friendly?
No, 124 Summer Brooke is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 124 Summer Brooke offer parking?
Yes, 124 Summer Brooke offers parking.
Does 124 Summer Brooke have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Summer Brooke does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Summer Brooke have a pool?
No, 124 Summer Brooke does not have a pool.
Does 124 Summer Brooke have accessible units?
No, 124 Summer Brooke does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Summer Brooke have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Summer Brooke has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Summer Brooke have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Summer Brooke does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University