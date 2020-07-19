Large three bedroom, two bath split level home with a bonus room. Currently being remodeled to include new flooring, siding glass door, and dishwasher. Updates should be completed by 2/28 to allow for a 3/1 move-in date. Agent owned.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 AZALEA Drive have any available units?
121 AZALEA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 121 AZALEA Drive have?
Some of 121 AZALEA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 AZALEA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
121 AZALEA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.