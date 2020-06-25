One Story Ranch Home in Peachtree City with large sunroom and deck perfect for entertaining. Great location with neighbor amenities including tennis courts. Home has a stone fireplace and great floor plan. Kids and pet can enjoy a large fenced in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 110 Rockspray Ridge have any available units?
110 Rockspray Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 110 Rockspray Ridge have?
Some of 110 Rockspray Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Rockspray Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
110 Rockspray Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Rockspray Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Rockspray Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 110 Rockspray Ridge offer parking?
No, 110 Rockspray Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 110 Rockspray Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Rockspray Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Rockspray Ridge have a pool?
No, 110 Rockspray Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 110 Rockspray Ridge have accessible units?
No, 110 Rockspray Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Rockspray Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Rockspray Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Rockspray Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Rockspray Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.