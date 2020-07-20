Rent Calculator
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
109 Scatterfoot
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:34 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
109 Scatterfoot
109 Scatterfoot Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
109 Scatterfoot Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
accessible
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Great rental located in Peachtree City.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 Scatterfoot have any available units?
109 Scatterfoot doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peachtree City, GA
.
What amenities does 109 Scatterfoot have?
Some of 109 Scatterfoot's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 109 Scatterfoot currently offering any rent specials?
109 Scatterfoot is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Scatterfoot pet-friendly?
No, 109 Scatterfoot is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peachtree City
.
Does 109 Scatterfoot offer parking?
Yes, 109 Scatterfoot offers parking.
Does 109 Scatterfoot have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Scatterfoot does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Scatterfoot have a pool?
No, 109 Scatterfoot does not have a pool.
Does 109 Scatterfoot have accessible units?
Yes, 109 Scatterfoot has accessible units.
Does 109 Scatterfoot have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Scatterfoot has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Scatterfoot have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Scatterfoot does not have units with air conditioning.
