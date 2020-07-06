Rent Calculator
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
109 Meadow Rd
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
109 Meadow Rd
109 Meadow Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
109 Meadow Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Home totally remodeled New Windows. New kitchen with granite counter tops and new appliances, New bath. Laminate Wood Floors. 75 per tenant application fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 Meadow Rd have any available units?
109 Meadow Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peachtree City, GA
.
What amenities does 109 Meadow Rd have?
Some of 109 Meadow Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 109 Meadow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
109 Meadow Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Meadow Rd pet-friendly?
No, 109 Meadow Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peachtree City
.
Does 109 Meadow Rd offer parking?
No, 109 Meadow Rd does not offer parking.
Does 109 Meadow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Meadow Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Meadow Rd have a pool?
No, 109 Meadow Rd does not have a pool.
Does 109 Meadow Rd have accessible units?
No, 109 Meadow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Meadow Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Meadow Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Meadow Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 Meadow Rd has units with air conditioning.
