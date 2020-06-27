Rent Calculator
Last updated July 26 2019 at 5:06 PM
109 Holly Springs Drive
109 Holly Springs Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
109 Holly Springs Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 bedroom 4.5 bath brick newer home in Starrs Mill school district. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, first floor bedroom.
Check out a video tour of this property: https://youtu.be/9-ZTBp5lkqc
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 Holly Springs Drive have any available units?
109 Holly Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peachtree City, GA
.
Is 109 Holly Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Holly Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Holly Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Holly Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 109 Holly Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 109 Holly Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 109 Holly Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Holly Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Holly Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 109 Holly Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 Holly Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Holly Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Holly Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Holly Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Holly Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Holly Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
