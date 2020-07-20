All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 109 Crofts Corner.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
109 Crofts Corner
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:58 PM

109 Crofts Corner

109 Crofts Corner · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

109 Crofts Corner, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
lovely 3 bedroom ranch on Braelinn Golf Course. Large Great room, formal dining room, separate breakfast room, kitchen with granite and all appliances. Hand scraped high end pergo flooring thru out the living areas, newer carpet in bedrooms. Split bedroom plan, large master with master bath, new vanity, separate shower and garden tub. 2 additional bedrooms share a newly updated hall bath. 2 car garage with storage area. back patio overlooks the golf course. Easy entry to the golf cart paths. Convenient to shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Crofts Corner have any available units?
109 Crofts Corner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 109 Crofts Corner have?
Some of 109 Crofts Corner's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Crofts Corner currently offering any rent specials?
109 Crofts Corner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Crofts Corner pet-friendly?
No, 109 Crofts Corner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 109 Crofts Corner offer parking?
Yes, 109 Crofts Corner offers parking.
Does 109 Crofts Corner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Crofts Corner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Crofts Corner have a pool?
No, 109 Crofts Corner does not have a pool.
Does 109 Crofts Corner have accessible units?
No, 109 Crofts Corner does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Crofts Corner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Crofts Corner has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Crofts Corner have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Crofts Corner does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City 3 Bedrooms
Peachtree City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GANorcross, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
Cartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University