Peachtree City, GA
108 Boxwood Court
108 Boxwood Court

108 Boxwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

108 Boxwood Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
108 Boxwood Court: Traditional style 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with attached 2 car garage and basement. Located minutes from Braelinn Shopping Center on the south side of PTC. -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4937816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Boxwood Court have any available units?
108 Boxwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 108 Boxwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
108 Boxwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Boxwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 108 Boxwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 108 Boxwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 108 Boxwood Court offers parking.
Does 108 Boxwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Boxwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Boxwood Court have a pool?
No, 108 Boxwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 108 Boxwood Court have accessible units?
No, 108 Boxwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Boxwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Boxwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Boxwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Boxwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
