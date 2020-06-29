All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 107 Edens Edge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
107 Edens Edge
Last updated May 4 2020 at 6:16 PM

107 Edens Edge

107 Eden Edge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

107 Eden Edge, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN A GORGEOUS NEIGHBROHOOD! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Peachtree City features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Master Suite, Fireplace, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Screened-In Porch, Fenced-In Yard, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Edens Edge have any available units?
107 Edens Edge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 107 Edens Edge have?
Some of 107 Edens Edge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Edens Edge currently offering any rent specials?
107 Edens Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Edens Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Edens Edge is pet friendly.
Does 107 Edens Edge offer parking?
Yes, 107 Edens Edge offers parking.
Does 107 Edens Edge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Edens Edge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Edens Edge have a pool?
No, 107 Edens Edge does not have a pool.
Does 107 Edens Edge have accessible units?
No, 107 Edens Edge does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Edens Edge have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Edens Edge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Edens Edge have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Edens Edge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University