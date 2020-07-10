Rent Calculator
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
106 Nettlecure Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
106 Nettlecure Ct
106 Nettlecure Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
106 Nettlecure Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice family home on private lot. Access to bike paths close by. Walking distance to lake and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 Nettlecure Ct have any available units?
106 Nettlecure Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peachtree City, GA
.
What amenities does 106 Nettlecure Ct have?
Some of 106 Nettlecure Ct's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 106 Nettlecure Ct currently offering any rent specials?
106 Nettlecure Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Nettlecure Ct pet-friendly?
No, 106 Nettlecure Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peachtree City
.
Does 106 Nettlecure Ct offer parking?
Yes, 106 Nettlecure Ct offers parking.
Does 106 Nettlecure Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Nettlecure Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Nettlecure Ct have a pool?
No, 106 Nettlecure Ct does not have a pool.
Does 106 Nettlecure Ct have accessible units?
No, 106 Nettlecure Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Nettlecure Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Nettlecure Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Nettlecure Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Nettlecure Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
