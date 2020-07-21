105 White Oak Trail

Amenities

Come see this large four bedroom home featuring a full partially finished basement. This home features hardwood floor's as well as a large kitchen and family room with fireplace, separate formal dining room, oversize master suite with claw foot tub, private wood deck overlooking the backyard and bubbling creek.



All of this located in the heart of Peachtree City close to schools and shopping. Won't last long call today to view.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.