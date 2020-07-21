All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 105 White Oak Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
105 White Oak Trail
Last updated August 30 2019 at 6:06 PM

105 White Oak Trail

105 White Oak Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

105 White Oak Trail, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Come see this large four bedroom home featuring a full partially finished basement. This home features hardwood floor's as well as a large kitchen and family room with fireplace, separate formal dining room, oversize master suite with claw foot tub, private wood deck overlooking the backyard and bubbling creek.

All of this located in the heart of Peachtree City close to schools and shopping. Won't last long call today to view.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 White Oak Trail have any available units?
105 White Oak Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 105 White Oak Trail currently offering any rent specials?
105 White Oak Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 White Oak Trail pet-friendly?
No, 105 White Oak Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 105 White Oak Trail offer parking?
No, 105 White Oak Trail does not offer parking.
Does 105 White Oak Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 White Oak Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 White Oak Trail have a pool?
No, 105 White Oak Trail does not have a pool.
Does 105 White Oak Trail have accessible units?
No, 105 White Oak Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 105 White Oak Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 White Oak Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 White Oak Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 White Oak Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeachtree City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peachtree City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsPeachtree City 3 Bedroom Apartments
Peachtree City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GANorcross, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
Cartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University