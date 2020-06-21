105 St Andrews Sq

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

SUPERIOR EXECUTIVE RENTAL!! Trash and yard maintenance included. Professionally decorated throughout. Extensive trim and moldings, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Large formal dining room, family room with fireplace, private study, breakfast room. Two story entry with curved staircase. Elegant Owner's Retreat with huge walk-in closet. private 2nd Owner's Suite on 3rd level. Large secondary bedrooms with private baths. Manicured and professionally landscaped backyard with covered patio area. Centrally located to all shopping and dining. $4500 per month for a lease less than 12 months, $3600 per month for a lease more than 12 months.