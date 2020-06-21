All apartments in Peachtree City
105 St Andrews Sq
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:30 AM

105 St Andrews Sq

105 St Andrews Square · (770) 632-1112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 St Andrews Square, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SUPERIOR EXECUTIVE RENTAL!! Trash and yard maintenance included. Professionally decorated throughout. Extensive trim and moldings, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Large formal dining room, family room with fireplace, private study, breakfast room. Two story entry with curved staircase. Elegant Owner's Retreat with huge walk-in closet. private 2nd Owner's Suite on 3rd level. Large secondary bedrooms with private baths. Manicured and professionally landscaped backyard with covered patio area. Centrally located to all shopping and dining. $4500 per month for a lease less than 12 months, $3600 per month for a lease more than 12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 St Andrews Sq have any available units?
105 St Andrews Sq has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 St Andrews Sq have?
Some of 105 St Andrews Sq's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 St Andrews Sq currently offering any rent specials?
105 St Andrews Sq isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 St Andrews Sq pet-friendly?
No, 105 St Andrews Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 105 St Andrews Sq offer parking?
Yes, 105 St Andrews Sq does offer parking.
Does 105 St Andrews Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 St Andrews Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 St Andrews Sq have a pool?
No, 105 St Andrews Sq does not have a pool.
Does 105 St Andrews Sq have accessible units?
No, 105 St Andrews Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 105 St Andrews Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 St Andrews Sq has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 St Andrews Sq have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 St Andrews Sq does not have units with air conditioning.
