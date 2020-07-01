All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:28 AM

104 Stratford

104 Stratford Court · No Longer Available
Location

104 Stratford Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Open floorplan on Flat Creek Golf Course! Newly renovated kitchen and master bath. Private home office on main floor. Beautiful balcony. New carpet, new paint. Application fee $100, some pets negotiable. Available for move in April 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Stratford have any available units?
104 Stratford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 104 Stratford have?
Some of 104 Stratford's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Stratford currently offering any rent specials?
104 Stratford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Stratford pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Stratford is pet friendly.
Does 104 Stratford offer parking?
Yes, 104 Stratford offers parking.
Does 104 Stratford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Stratford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Stratford have a pool?
No, 104 Stratford does not have a pool.
Does 104 Stratford have accessible units?
No, 104 Stratford does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Stratford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Stratford has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Stratford have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Stratford does not have units with air conditioning.

