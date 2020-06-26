All apartments in Peachtree City
104 Lexington Village

104 Lexington Vlg · No Longer Available
Location

104 Lexington Vlg, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
104 Lexington Village: Craftsman style 3 bedroom 3.5 bath luxury town home in Peachtree City. Upstairs master suit with whirlpool bath in bathroom with additional large bedroom and full bath. 3rd bedroom with full bath on main level. -

(RLNE4929168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Lexington Village have any available units?
104 Lexington Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 104 Lexington Village have?
Some of 104 Lexington Village's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Lexington Village currently offering any rent specials?
104 Lexington Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Lexington Village pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Lexington Village is pet friendly.
Does 104 Lexington Village offer parking?
Yes, 104 Lexington Village offers parking.
Does 104 Lexington Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Lexington Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Lexington Village have a pool?
Yes, 104 Lexington Village has a pool.
Does 104 Lexington Village have accessible units?
No, 104 Lexington Village does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Lexington Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Lexington Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Lexington Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Lexington Village does not have units with air conditioning.
