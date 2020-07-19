Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
103 Hedgewood
103 Hedgewood Ct
No Longer Available
Location
103 Hedgewood Ct, Peachtree City, GA 30269
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of PTC. Great neighborhood. Great schools. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 Hedgewood have any available units?
103 Hedgewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peachtree City, GA
.
Is 103 Hedgewood currently offering any rent specials?
103 Hedgewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Hedgewood pet-friendly?
No, 103 Hedgewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peachtree City
.
Does 103 Hedgewood offer parking?
No, 103 Hedgewood does not offer parking.
Does 103 Hedgewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Hedgewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Hedgewood have a pool?
No, 103 Hedgewood does not have a pool.
Does 103 Hedgewood have accessible units?
No, 103 Hedgewood does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Hedgewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Hedgewood has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Hedgewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Hedgewood does not have units with air conditioning.
