Peachtree City, GA
103 Grenoble Rd
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

103 Grenoble Rd

103 Grenoble Road · No Longer Available
Location

103 Grenoble Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome to Peachtree City! 4 bed, 2.5 bath, private yard, large deck, basement, prime location, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Grenoble Rd have any available units?
103 Grenoble Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 103 Grenoble Rd currently offering any rent specials?
103 Grenoble Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Grenoble Rd pet-friendly?
No, 103 Grenoble Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 103 Grenoble Rd offer parking?
No, 103 Grenoble Rd does not offer parking.
Does 103 Grenoble Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Grenoble Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Grenoble Rd have a pool?
No, 103 Grenoble Rd does not have a pool.
Does 103 Grenoble Rd have accessible units?
No, 103 Grenoble Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Grenoble Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Grenoble Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Grenoble Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Grenoble Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
