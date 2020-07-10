All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

102 S Fairfield

102 South Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

102 South Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very well maintained with a master on main. Stainless appliances, a fenced yard, and the perfect location in the front of the neighborhood. Walk to shopping, school, and restaurants! Washer and Dryer included in large laundry room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 S Fairfield have any available units?
102 S Fairfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 102 S Fairfield have?
Some of 102 S Fairfield's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 S Fairfield currently offering any rent specials?
102 S Fairfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 S Fairfield pet-friendly?
No, 102 S Fairfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 102 S Fairfield offer parking?
Yes, 102 S Fairfield offers parking.
Does 102 S Fairfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 S Fairfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 S Fairfield have a pool?
No, 102 S Fairfield does not have a pool.
Does 102 S Fairfield have accessible units?
No, 102 S Fairfield does not have accessible units.
Does 102 S Fairfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 S Fairfield has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 S Fairfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 S Fairfield does not have units with air conditioning.

