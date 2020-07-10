102 South Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very well maintained with a master on main. Stainless appliances, a fenced yard, and the perfect location in the front of the neighborhood. Walk to shopping, school, and restaurants! Washer and Dryer included in large laundry room!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 102 S Fairfield have any available units?
102 S Fairfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 102 S Fairfield have?
Some of 102 S Fairfield's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 S Fairfield currently offering any rent specials?
102 S Fairfield is not currently offering any rent specials.