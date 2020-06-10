All apartments in Peachtree City
1005 Lexington Village
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:58 PM

1005 Lexington Village

1005 Lexington Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Lexington Circle, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Luxury townhouse located in the heart of Peachtree City. Walk to dininig, shopping and gym. Great open floor plan. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops, pantry, breakfast bar and separate dining area. Family room with fireplace opens to private deck. Master suite has trey ceiling, walk-in closet, double granite vanity and jetted tub. 2nd upstairs bedroom has en suite bath. Terrace level 3rd bedroom/office has en suite bath along with separate entrance and patio area. Unique Limited Commercial Zoning provides live/work lifestyle. 2-car garage. Connected to 100+miles of golf cart paths. Convenient to Pinewood studios, Piedmont Hospital and Atlanta Hartsfield Airport. Trash service and water provided. Small pets considered with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Lexington Village have any available units?
1005 Lexington Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 1005 Lexington Village have?
Some of 1005 Lexington Village's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Lexington Village currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Lexington Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Lexington Village pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Lexington Village is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Lexington Village offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Lexington Village offers parking.
Does 1005 Lexington Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Lexington Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Lexington Village have a pool?
No, 1005 Lexington Village does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Lexington Village have accessible units?
No, 1005 Lexington Village does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Lexington Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Lexington Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Lexington Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Lexington Village does not have units with air conditioning.

