Peachtree City, GA
1 Perthshire Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1 Perthshire Dr

1 Perthshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1 Perthshire Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Golfview, updated 5BR - 2800 sq.ft. ranch plus a large 400+ sq. ft outbuilding for add. garage space, work shop etc. Lease with the right to purchase - ask agent for full details. This property features a Master Suite plus two additional BR's on the Main. Beautiful beamed ceiling in the living spaces, kitchen w/ granite counter tops and S.S. appliances. New hardwood floors, upgraded bathrooms. Upstairs we have another two bed rooms and a playroom/bar/family room. Best location in PTC, Top Booth/McIntosh school district just a mile away. Close to shopping / rest. + easy access to Atlanta. Large corner lot with beautiful views of the Flat Creek Country Club and the Golf Course. Easy qualification through HomePartners of America. One year lease min. Easy to see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Perthshire Dr have any available units?
1 Perthshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 1 Perthshire Dr have?
Some of 1 Perthshire Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Perthshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1 Perthshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Perthshire Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1 Perthshire Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 1 Perthshire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1 Perthshire Dr offers parking.
Does 1 Perthshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Perthshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Perthshire Dr have a pool?
No, 1 Perthshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1 Perthshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 1 Perthshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Perthshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Perthshire Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Perthshire Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Perthshire Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

