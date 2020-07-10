1 Perthshire Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Golfview, updated 5BR - 2800 sq.ft. ranch plus a large 400+ sq. ft outbuilding for add. garage space, work shop etc. Lease with the right to purchase - ask agent for full details. This property features a Master Suite plus two additional BR's on the Main. Beautiful beamed ceiling in the living spaces, kitchen w/ granite counter tops and S.S. appliances. New hardwood floors, upgraded bathrooms. Upstairs we have another two bed rooms and a playroom/bar/family room. Best location in PTC, Top Booth/McIntosh school district just a mile away. Close to shopping / rest. + easy access to Atlanta. Large corner lot with beautiful views of the Flat Creek Country Club and the Golf Course. Easy qualification through HomePartners of America. One year lease min. Easy to see