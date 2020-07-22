All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:18 AM

98 Villa Ridge Court

98 Villa Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

98 Villa Ridge Court, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Villa Ridge Court have any available units?
98 Villa Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
Is 98 Villa Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
98 Villa Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Villa Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 98 Villa Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 98 Villa Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 98 Villa Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 98 Villa Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Villa Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Villa Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 98 Villa Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 98 Villa Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 98 Villa Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Villa Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Villa Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Villa Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Villa Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
