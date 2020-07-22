All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

77 Indian Hills Drive

77 Indian Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

77 Indian Hills Drive, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,100 sf home is located in Dallas, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and off street parking. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Indian Hills Drive have any available units?
77 Indian Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 77 Indian Hills Drive have?
Some of 77 Indian Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Indian Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
77 Indian Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Indian Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 Indian Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 77 Indian Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 77 Indian Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 77 Indian Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Indian Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Indian Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 77 Indian Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 77 Indian Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 77 Indian Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Indian Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Indian Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Indian Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Indian Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
