Paulding County, GA
64 Lanesborough Court
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:05 PM

64 Lanesborough Court

64 Lanesborough Court · No Longer Available
Location

64 Lanesborough Court, Paulding County, GA 30132

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What an incredibly lovely home! Enjoy coming home to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,886 sq. ft. home in Dallas that features spacious living area with cozy fire place. Lovely kitchen features lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Amazing master suite with and secondary rooms with beautiful bathrooms throughout. Backyard oasis includes a deck. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Lanesborough Court have any available units?
64 Lanesborough Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 64 Lanesborough Court have?
Some of 64 Lanesborough Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Lanesborough Court currently offering any rent specials?
64 Lanesborough Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Lanesborough Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Lanesborough Court is pet friendly.
Does 64 Lanesborough Court offer parking?
No, 64 Lanesborough Court does not offer parking.
Does 64 Lanesborough Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Lanesborough Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Lanesborough Court have a pool?
No, 64 Lanesborough Court does not have a pool.
Does 64 Lanesborough Court have accessible units?
No, 64 Lanesborough Court does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Lanesborough Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Lanesborough Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Lanesborough Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Lanesborough Court does not have units with air conditioning.
